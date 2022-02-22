Biden to speak and give Russia-Ukraine update Tuesday

BY ALEX GANGITANO

President Biden will give an update on the situation in Russia and Ukraine this afternoon, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after Moscow announced it would recognize two breakaway territories in Ukraine as independent.

The remarks are scheduled for 2 p.m. at the White House.

A top Biden national security adviser, Jonathan Finer, on Tuesday said the Kremlin’s decision to send troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine represents “an invasion” of the country.

Finer also said Biden is expected to issue more sanctions against Moscow on Tuesday in response to Russia’s aggression.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into the area after recognizing as independent the so-called Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, which are in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and controlled by Russian-backed separatists. The move marks a rejection of diplomatic efforts to cease fighting in the area.

In response to Putin’s decision on Monday, Biden signed an executive order blocking new U.S. investment, trade and financing from flowing into the two separatist-held regions. But the president held off on issuing the punishing sanctions against Russia the U.S. has promised if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany halted certification of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, after Biden had promised that the pipeline project would be halted in the event of a Russian invasion, and the United Kingdom issued sanctions targeting Russian oligarchs and banks.

Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday and condemned Putin’s decision.

This article originally appeared on TheHill.