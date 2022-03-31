Bears name high school award winner

In March, the Chicago Bears announced Mason Morris of Nokomis High School in Nokomis, Illinois, as their third Community High School All-Star award winner of the season.
The Community High School All-Star award, presented by Athletico Physical Therapy, recognizes nine high school football players from the month of March through May, who are making a positive impact in both their community and school.
Each winner will receive a custom hand-painted football, gift bag, and invitation to a future Bears event. The Bears will also make a $500 donation to the charitable organization of the player’s choosing; Morris has selected Nokomis Christian Missions-Food Distribution Center.
“I feel honored and blessed to be recognized for this award,” said Morris, a junior. “Being able to help people, to let them know that there are still good people in this world and that we are in it together is rewarding in itself. Providing protection to my peers is my primary position on the field, and I feel it is my duty to continue that off the field in providing service to my community and fellow man.”
He continued, “God has truly blessed me with the ability to be able to serve for Him, and I plan to continue to do so if I am able. Thank you so much to the Chicago Bears football organization for choosing me, but also, my coaches and my mom for always believing in me.”
According to the Chicago Bears, Morris started a grocery pick-up service for residents in his community in mid-November.
Nokomis, located in Central Illinois, is considered a food desert and lost its only grocery store in 2021. Since then, community members have had to drive out of town to get essential groceries.
Thanks to Morris, elderly residents who are unable to shop for their groceries are able to call him and he will help pick them up.
Morris is a three-time letter winner, made the honor [roll each semester] and has been a student of the month at least once all three years of high school,” said Coach Paul Watson.
“Yet, for all his accomplishments, the lasting mark of his incredible high school career will be his unique approach to leadership. Mason’s grocery delivery for the community and his approach to a leadership role with a servant’s mindset has played a huge role in the football team’s extended run of success. Mason shows several key characteristics of servant leaders that raise the level of our team.”
Joseph Phillips is the Sports Editor for the Chicago Crusader Newspaper. He is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 17 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected].