Bears name high school award winner

“I feel honored and blessed to be recognized for this award,” said Morris, a junior. “Being able to help people, to let them know that there are still good people in this world and that we are in it together is rewarding in itself. Providing protection to my peers is my primary position on the field, and I feel it is my duty to continue that off the field in providing service to my community and fellow man.” He continued, “God has truly blessed me with the ability to be able to serve for Him, and I plan to continue to do so if I am able. Thank you so much to the Chicago Bears football organization for choosing me, but also, my coaches and my mom for always believing in me.”

According to the Chicago Bears, Morris started a grocery pick-up service for residents in his community in mid-November. Nokomis, located in Central Illinois, is considered a food desert and lost its only grocery store in 2021. Since then, community members have had to drive out of town to get essential groceries. Thanks to Morris, elderly residents who are unable to shop for their groceries are able to call him and he will help pick them up.