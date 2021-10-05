Bears beat Detroit Lions 24-14 at Soldier Field

By Joseph G. Phillips

Sports Editor

The Chicago Bears bounced back from a tough loss last weekend and defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday, October 3, at Soldier Field.

Sunday’s game versus the Lions was rookie quarterback Jus-

tin Fields’ first win of his NFL career. Fields finished Sunday’s game passing for 209 yards on 11 of 17 passing attempts. Fields was also impressed with the play calling of assistant coach Bill Lazor, who head coach Matt Nagy handed over the play calling duties to, after last week’s loss to the Browns.

“Yeah, he does good. Bill, he’s up in the box, so his voice is all calm. That’s the one thing I like. Coach, it’s harder for him to be calm when he has to focus on the defense, focus on special teams. His voice is calm. He’s up there in the box seeing the field well, and he did a great job calling plays today.”

The question was asked, how does Fields establish a connection with a play caller like Lazor, who “knows what you want to do and it just sort of becomes second nature?”

Fields said: “Yeah, so I think after Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, me, Flip, Coach Nagy and Bill, we all get together and pretty much just pick out my favorite plays, the plays I’m most comfortable with and stuff like that and go through them like that,” Fields said. “That way we’re all on the same page as to what they’re thinking about calling in certain situations and certain down-and-distances and stuff like that.”

Thanks to an excellent game plan from coach Nagy and Lazor, the Bears offense exploded for three touchdowns and a field goal in a 24-14 victory on Sunday. In addition to a strong offensive performance, the Bears defense also played great as well.

The group held the Lions offense to 14 total points, tallied two takeaways (forced two fumbles), and stopped the Lions within the 10-yard line

on three first-half drives. The team’s defense also added four sacks and held the Lions to a game-low 90 rushing yards.

Final Score: Bears 24, Lions 14.

Bears running back David Montgomery finished Sunday’s game rushing for a game-high 106 yards and two TDs on 23 carries of play. Montgomery also left the game late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Chicago Crusader Player of the Game:

