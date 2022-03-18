Announcing Funeral Service for Pervis Spann

Funeral services for WVON’s Pervis Spann have been announced.

A public viewing will take place on Tuesday March 22nd at Leak & Sons Funeral Home at 78th & Cottage Grove from 4pm-7.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, March 23rd at Apostolic Church of God, 6320 South Dorchester. The wake will be at 10:30 and the funeral at 12 noon. The public is invited to attend, but you must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.

His services will air live on WVON and on VONtv

He will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in a private ceremony.

The family wishes to thank everyone for your calls, cards and other acts of kindness.