Akarama Foundation supports Frontline Workers by presenting gifts during Appreciation Tour

That was the message delivered to frontline workers from the AKARA- MA Foundation – the charitable arm of Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Members, clad in their signature pink and green, devoted an entire day fanning out throughout the Woodlawn community and beyond. Their mission was to thank and gift police officers, transportation workers, nurses, doctors, and other medical staff workers with tokens of gratefulness.

Veletta Bell, President of the Foundation, charged the Women’s Health & Wellness Committee with coordinating and executing this “appreciation tour.” Dr. Causandra McClain-Hall is chairman of this Committee.

President Bell characterized the gesture as “noble.”

“It is so important now more than ever we continue to show support for our frontline workers,” declared Bell. “They perform their duties with little fanfare or acclaim. With this gesture, we are saying ‘Thank you for being selfless.’”

Members made the rounds delivering Frontline Appreciation Gift Bags, which included love tokens provided by sponsors Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream, National Alliance on Mental Illness, LA Fitness – Hyde Park Location, and Howard Brown Health. The gifts included a one-week pass to the LA Fitness Hyde Park location, one free online class at the Haji Healing Salon, a $1 off ice cream coupon at Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream location at the corner of 47th and Wabash, an Adult Coloring book, an AKARAMA Foundation stress ball, an AKARAMA dual ink pen and stylus, a meditation resource guide, a National Alliance on Mental illness (NAMI) helpline card, a listing of Howard Brown Health services and a reusable AKARAMA Foundation bag. Neighborhood Blue Door Center was also a sponsor.