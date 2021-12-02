Golfer great and Black pioneer Lee Elder, dies at the age of 87

Known as the first African American golfer to play in the Masters, golfer Lee Elder died on Sunday, November 28, at the age of 87.

According to his bio, Elder became the first African American to play in the Masters Tournament, where he, unfortunately, missed the cut and was invited to the tournament after he won the 1974 Monsanto Open.

At the age of 12, Elder found himself moving from one impoverished neighborhood to another before being sent to Los Angeles, California, to live with his aunt. Elder frequently cut classes to work as a caddie, and after two years at Manual Arts High School, he dropped out.

Elder did not play a full round of 18 holes of golf until he was 16. He took jobs in pro shops and locker rooms, in addition to caddying, where he developed his game by watching his clients, and playing when he had the opportunity.