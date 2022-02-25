Last Weekend for Skating in the Park at Rosemont

Last weekend to enjoy Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park Skating in the park event. Rosemont’s Parkway Bank Park entertainment district is thrilled to return its Chicago Wolves Ice Rink. The park’s great lawn will be transformed into an NHL-sized, outdoor skating rink where visitors of all ages can skate under breathtaking lights for a magical experience this holiday season. The rink will be open every day through January 4, 2022. In addition to special holiday hours, the rink will also be open on Sundays through February 27, 2022.

Admission to the ice rink is free, with skate rentals available on-site for $8.

Ice Skating 2022 Schedule and Hours: January 9 – February 27

Sunday, January 9: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, January 17 (Martin Luther King Day): 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 23: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 30: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 6: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 13: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday, February 21 (President’s Day): 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 27: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.