KN95 Masks, COVID-19 Vaccinations and Testing, and Remap are on Agenda of David Moore’s Town Hall Meeting

Alderman David Moore, who also serves as committeeman, will hold a town hall meeting Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Rose of Light M.B. Church, 1302 W. 74th St., Chicago, Illinois, from 10:30 a.m. – noon to give residents a presentation on the three remaps being proposed for the 17th Ward and City of Chicago.

He also will use this opportunity to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and testing as well as hand out KN95 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer.

“We were fortunate to have some longtime supporters provide us with hand sanitizer and KN95 masks. This was timely given the Centers for Disease Control has updated its guidance on masks for the general public,” says Moore. “We also know not everyone can afford and/or has access to high quality masks.”

High quality masks are important for populations that are older, have low vaccination rates and suffer from other long-term health problems. According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, only 50% of Chicago’s Black population is fully vaccinated compared to 61% of Latinos, 69% of whites and 73% of Asians.