Katherine Davis, Celebrated Chicago Jazz Musician, To Perform At Rebuild Foundation’s Blues Thursday At Retreat

There’s no doubt that one of Chicago’s great legacies is music.

On Thursday, October 21, Rebuild Foundation is bringing Chicago’s jazz legacy alive with a special performance by acclaimed jazz vocalist, songwriter, bandleader and educator Katherine Davis. Davis will bring more

than 40 years of worldwide performance experience to artist Theaster Gates’ Retreat at the Currency Exchange Café on the South Side; filling the café and co-working space with her syncopated sound.

This FREE performance offers the chance for guests to experience one of Ms. Davis’ famed Jazz Jams, which were the talk of the town during the 80s and 90s.

Davis’ Chicago roots run deep, with landmark performances at Kingston Mines, Andy’s and Joe’s Beebop Café, among many other clubs. Davis has also been instrumental (pun intended) in bringing together new jazz, blues, gospel and R&B musicians together around a love of her unique bluesy sound.

Rebuild Foundation is thrilled to resurrect this artform with the illustrious Katherine Davis. The performance will take place at the Retreat at Currency Exchange Café, 305 E. Garfield Blvd., from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., and the event is free to the public.

For more information, call 312-857-5561.