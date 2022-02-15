Birth to Five Illinois is providing the infrastructure and support to ensure there is community-driven, equitable representation on both the Action Council and Family Council in each of the State’s 39 regions. We are ready to stand up Councils as soon as the community is ready!

We held our kick-off events February 1-5, 2022. Now we need you and others in your community to complete an Interest Form so we can see where there is interest and where we need to increase our outreach efforts!

We are in the process of hiring a Regional Action Council Manager in each of the 39 regions, currently excluding Chicago. These managers will oversee the formation and ongoing operations of the regional Councils, including hiring the additional staff.

Beginning in March 2022, we will be holding additional community engagement meetings to answer your questions, meet the community, and share more about what the work of the Councils will be. Stay tuned for more information

Join Your Regional Action or Family Council!

We are working to stand up one Birth to Five Action Council and one Family Council in each of the State’s 39 regions, currently excluding Chicago. Each region’s Action Council will have around fifteen members with a wide variety of experience. Each region’s Family Council will have around 15 family members with young children and/or experience with Illinois’ early childhood education and care services. Please visit our website for more information on both of these councils and to complete an Interest Form. The information and Interest Forms will be available on our website in Spanish and Polish next week.

Learn More & Fill Out an Interest Form

Apply Now: Action Council Regional Manager

Birth to Five Illinois is hiring 39 full time Regional Action Council Managers across the State. We will be hiring one Action Council Manager in each of the 39 regions, currently excluding Chicago. Each Regional Action Council Manager will be responsible for establishing and growing a Birth to Five Action Council to support expanding access to affordable, accessible, high-quality Early Childhood Education and Care services that meet the needs of families, especially those furthest from opportunity. The ideal candidate is comfortable in a “start-up” environment with the skills to learn in real-time, pivot quickly, and effectively engage a broad spectrum of community members. Join us as we transform early learning in Illinois!

Regional Family and Community Engagement Coordinator and Data/Admin job descriptions will be posted soon. Stay tuned!

Questions?

Both Spanish and English speakers can email [email protected] with any questions. Or feel free to fill out the Contact form on our website, available in Spanish, Polish, and English. If you have questions specific to your region, you can also contact your Area Coordinator based on your region/county.

Please feel free to share this email and information widely across your networks. We will follow-up soon with additional information.

Thank you!

The Birth to Five Illinois State Team