Join us Sunday, March 13, for our NEW International Women’s Day Market at Artifact Events.

About this event

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. To honor the hardworking women-owned businesses in the Lincoln Square Ravenswood area, we’ll be hosting our first ever International Women’s Day Market at Artifact Events on Sunday, March 13. Over two dozen women-owned businesses will be present selling their unique and varied wares.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, March 13th 2022

Time: 11am – 4pm

Location: Artifact Events, 4325 N Ravenswood Avenue

Complete details and vendor lineup may be found at: lincolnsquare.org/international-womens-day-market

PRE-EVENT TICKET SALES: $5 entry fee per person

PRE-EVENT WINE TICKET: $5 per pour

ON-SITE TICKET SALES: $8 entry fee per person

ON-SITE WINE PURCHASE: $7 per pour

*Pre-event sales open through 11:30pm March 12. On-site ticket sal;es available.

* All sales are final; No ticket refunds. Proceeds from Entry Fee will help implement the Illinois LINK food benefit program at the Lincoln Square Farmers Market and contribute funds to the Lincoln Square PaintWorks artist program.

* Must be at least 21 years of age for wine purchase and redemption