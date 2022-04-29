Housing Services Summit Saturday, April 30, 2022

HOUSING PROFESSIONALS CONVENE IN AUSTIN TO ADDRESS HOUSING CRISES, OFFER RESOURCES AND STRATEGIZE FOR A MORE EQUITABLE FUTURE

Owning a home may seem out of reach for many Austin residents, but there are resources right here on the west side that can help families achieve their goal of homeownership. On Saturday, April 30, 20+ housing professionals will convene for a housing services summit where they’ll provide answers to all your housing questions and resources to get you started on your homeownership journey–from beginning to end.

Residents are invited to attend a free, all-day housing services summit presented by Alderman Emma Mitts in partnership with the City of Chicago Department of Housing, Oak Park Regional Housing Center other community-based organizations, and housing professionals.

On average Blacks have less than eight cents in savings for every dollar held by whites and even when Black and Brown families have high incomes, they are less likely to have enough cash for home down payments and are more likely to carry heavy debt.

“We must focus like a laser on BIPOC homeownership rates and work directly and diligently on closing the racial wealth gap,” said Alderman Mitts. “I am convening these housing services partners to rally resources that will help lift local families out of poverty, remove barriers to homeownership and provide communitywide housing stability for anyone who’s willing to work for it, not just those who have great credit and good-paying jobs.

“My vision is to end housing insecurity in Austin through a suite of programs offering affordable and secure rental housing, homeownership support and financial education to prevent foreclosure and ensure long-term housing security,” continued Alderman Mitts.

This event is not only about homeownership, but also rental and mortgage assistance and credit-debt management for building a strong financial future, and entrepreneurship. Renters fighting eviction should attend this important community summit to learn more about their legal rights as tenants and the Illinois rental assistance program providing financial support for renters impacted by COVID.

All are welcome to attend the free Austin Community Housing Services Summit!

Saturday, April 30, 2022

10 AM – 2 PM

By the Hand Club

415 N. Laramie Ave. Chicago, IL

For more information contact the Oak Park Regional Housing Center [email protected] or call 708-848-7150