Hope Chicago surprises 4,000 students with full, debt-free college scholarships

On February 22, 2022, the entire student bodies at Benito Juarez Community Academy High School and Al Raby High School (1,800 students in total) received a surprise visit from Hope Chicago and were told that they and their parents are receiving full, debt-free college scholarships to partner colleges and universities.

Those two school announcements were just the beginning of a momentous week of surprise scholarship announcements from Hope Chicago for the entire student body at five Chicago public high schools across the city. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Morgan Park High School, located 1744 W. Pryor Ave., learned it has been selected to receive multi-generational scholarships as well.

After Crusader press time, Hope Chicago planned to visit two yet-to-be-disclosed Chicago public high schools on the South, Southwest, or West Sides and surprise more unsuspecting student bodies and their parents with the same debt-free college scholarships the remainder of the week.

In total this week, Hope Chicago will award 4,000 students in 9th-12th grade and their parents (or guardians) the opportunity for debt-free post-secondary education, a chance to change the economic trajectory of their lives that they may have dreamed of but assumed would be financially out of reach.