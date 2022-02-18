Honoring Black Achievement, and Doubling Down on the Work to be Done, During Black History Month and Beyond

February is Black History Month – an annual commemoration of the achievements of Black Americans and their remarkable impact on history. It’s a time to celebrate the cultural heritage shaped by generations of Black Americans, who for many decades have fought for equity – a fight that continues today.

Though advancements have been made, there is still so much work to be done in our communities in the pursuit of racial equity. For more on how JPMorgan Chase is honoring Black History Month, and how you can too, we sat down with Casandra Betts, Chase community manager in Chicago, based out of the Chatham Village Square branch (712 E. 87th St.), to discuss some impactful ways to celebrate and support the Black community, not just this month – but all year long.

What type of investments is Chase making to bolster the financial health of its Black customers and communities?

Casandra: Let’s first talk about Black History Month. We’re committed to driving real and sustainable change for the Black community here at Chase and around the world. We’re using this time to both reflect on the past, as well as our commitment to build a more equitable future for all people.

From the way we do business to the policies we advocate for, our commitments are part of a continued effort to bring an enhanced equity lens to JPMorgan Chase’s businesses and how we serve all customers, clients, communities and employees.