Here’s how rich Illinois residents are compared to the Nation

The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States.

Personal income per capita in the United States increased by 7% in 2021, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Based on the latest population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and annual income data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, per capita income in the United States is $64,478.

It is important to note that income per capita includes not only wages and salaries, but also Social Security and other government benefits, dividends and interest, profits from business ownership, and other sources.

In Illinois, per capita income stands at $66,860, higher than the national figure and the 10th highest among states.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, workers with a bachelor’s degree earn about 65% more each week than those with no education beyond high school. Perhaps not surprisingly, states with higher than average income often also have better-educated populations, and Illinois is no exception. An estimated 35.5% of the state’s 25 and older population have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 32.9% of all Americans in the same age group.

Rank State Per capita income in 2021 ($) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) 1 Massachusetts $83,815 44.5 2 Connecticut $82,888 40.0 3 New Jersey $78,018 40.7 4 New York $77,672 37.5 5 California $76,176 34.7 6 Washington $74,054 36.7 7 New Hampshire $73,796 37.6 8 Maryland $70,729 40.9 9 Colorado $70,559 41.6 10 Illinois $66,860 35.5 11 North Dakota $66,798 30.7 12 Alaska $66,745 30.0 13 Minnesota $66,740 36.8 14 Virginia $66,430 39.5 15 South Dakota $65,901 29.3 16 Wyoming $65,340 28.2 17 Pennsylvania $64,901 32.3 18 Rhode Island $64,156 35.0 19 Nebraska $63,381 32.5 20 Florida $62,376 30.5 21 Vermont $61,734 39.7 22 Oregon $61,691 34.4 23 Texas $61,534 30.7 24 Hawaii $61,302 33.6 25 Delaware $61,179 32.7 26 Nevada $60,418 25.5 27 Kansas $59,771 33.9 28 Wisconsin $59,461 30.8 29 Montana $58,944 33.1 30 Utah $58,674 34.7 31 Maine $58,499 32.5 32 Iowa $57,752 29.3 33 Indiana $57,068 27.2 34 Ohio $56,990 28.9 35 Georgia $56,777 32.2 36 Tennessee $56,517 28.2 37 Michigan $55,979 30.0 38 North Carolina $55,917 32.0 39 Idaho $55,671 28.7 40 Missouri $55,556 29.9 41 Arizona $55,075 30.3 42 Louisiana $53,962 24.9 43 Oklahoma $53,658 26.1 44 South Carolina $53,088 29.0 45 Arkansas $51,386 23.8 46 Kentucky $51,238 25.0 47 Alabama $50,065 26.2 48 New Mexico $49,764 28.1 49 West Virginia $47,170 21.3 50 Mississippi $44,952 22.8

