fbpx
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeChicago"Here's Harold!" 100th Year Tribute Digital Book Launch
ChicagoLocal News

“Here’s Harold!” 100th Year Tribute Digital Book Launch

Join the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC) & Harold Washington College (HWC) for

By Crusader Staff
0
7

The Honorable Harold Washington was a uniquely transformational figure who would have turned 100-years-old during 2022. During Black History Month and in honor of his Centennial Year, The Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC), In collaboration with Chicago City Colleges (CCC) Harold Washington College (HWC)have created an online digital tribute, “HERE’S HAROLD! A 100 Year Tribute to Chicago’s First African American Mayor,” highlighting his phenomenal legacy via heartfelt remembrances from diverse Chicagoans who were involved, impressed, and/or impacted by his outstanding commitment to public service.

PLEASE JOIN US for an exciting, memorable VIRTUAL ZOOM experience!

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2022  5:00PM-6:30PM

This exciting virtual event is FREE and open to the public. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, click to register today.

Visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/heres-harold-book-launch-harold-washington-college-and-legacy-committee-tickets-238691351257

For more information about MHWLC, visit https://www.facebook.com/mayorharoldwashington/.

Previous article$900,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot Won in Palos Heights
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Chicago

“Here’s Harold!” 100th Year Tribute Digital Book Launch

Crusader Staff - 0
The Honorable Harold Washington was a uniquely transformational figure who would have turned 100-years-old during 2022. During Black History Month and in honor of his Centennial Year, The Mayor Harold...

$900,000 Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot Won in Palos Heights

State appeals court’s order on school COVID-19 mask, vaccine mandates

EDITOR'S PICKS

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com