Harold Washington College Presents: Remembering Harold Washington Celebration

In celebration of Chicago’s first Black Mayor’s 100th birthday, Harold Washington, Harold Washington College (HWC) will celebrate its namesake on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The celebratory event entitled, Remembering Harold Washington Celebration.

Invited guests include City Colleges of Chicago leadership, elected officials, students, friends and more. The event takes place at the college (30 E. Lake Street) and kicks off at 11am.

Event-goers will be treated to a presentation focusing on the impact of Harold Washington’s work as an Illinois politician and a sneak preview of Punch 9 for Harold Washington, a feature-length documentary about Washington’s political career in Chicago. The event will also showcase various projects from students and faculty

HWC will host a Harold Washington Life and Legacy Tour with Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, a TikTok Historian on Friday, April 22nd. Two tour times are available, 10:00 am and 1:00 pm Registration for both events is required and availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Remembering Harold Washington Celebration

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Address: Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake Street in Chicago

Time: 11am – 1pm

Registration is required: Eventbrite

Harold Washington Life and Legacy Tour with Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, a TikTok Historian

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022

Times: 10am – 12:30pm & 1pm – 3:30pm

Location: The meeting location for the bus tour is at Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake Street in Chicago

Registration is required: Eventbrite

For more information, the public can email [email protected]