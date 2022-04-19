fbpx
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
HomeChicagoHarold Washington College Presents: Remembering Harold Washington Celebration
ChicagoCommunity

Harold Washington College Presents: Remembering Harold Washington Celebration

The Public is invited to a celebratory event on April 20th and Harold Washington Life and Legacy Tour with Shermann “Dilla” Thomas TikTok Historian on April 22nd

By Crusader Staff
0
6

In celebration of Chicago’s first Black Mayor’s 100th birthday, Harold Washington, Harold Washington College (HWC) will celebrate its namesake on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The celebratory event entitled, Remembering Harold Washington Celebration.

Invited guests include City Colleges of Chicago leadership, elected officials, students, friends and more. The event takes place at the college (30 E. Lake Street) and kicks off at 11am.

Event-goers will be treated to a presentation focusing on the impact of Harold Washington’s work as an Illinois politician and a sneak preview of Punch 9 for Harold Washington, a feature-length documentary about Washington’s political career in Chicago. The event will also showcase various projects from students and faculty

HWC will host a Harold Washington Life and Legacy Tour with Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, a TikTok Historian on Friday, April 22nd. Two tour times are available, 10:00 am and 1:00 pm Registration for both events is required and availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

  • Remembering Harold Washington Celebration
  • Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022
  • Address: Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake Street in Chicago
  • Time: 11am – 1pm
  • Registration is required: Eventbrite
  • Harold Washington Life and Legacy Tour with Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, a TikTok Historian
  • Date: Friday, April 22, 2022
  • Times: 10am – 12:30pm & 1pm – 3:30pm
  • Location: The meeting location for the bus tour is at Harold Washington College, 30 E. Lake Street in Chicago
  • Registration is required: Eventbrite

For more information, the public can email [email protected]

Previous articleNAACP to Host Mid-Term Election Candidates Forum NAA
Next article147th Street/Sibley Boulevard Station to close May 16 for major rehab project
Crusader Staff
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Stay Connected

4,978FansLike
203FollowersFollow
2,458FollowersFollow
61,453SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -pulse subscription

Events

Latest News

Chicago

147th Street/Sibley Boulevard Station to close May 16 for major rehab project

Crusader Staff - 0
Metra will close the 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard Station in Harvey beginning May 16 as the agency undertakes a complete redo of the station that will...

NAACP to Host Mid-Term Election Candidates Forum NAA

Adding plant-based food to your diet

© Chicago Crusader Created by MMGWebsites.com