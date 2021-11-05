Groove to some music to kick off your weekend!

“Everyday” is available on the Reach Records Presents Summer ’21 Playlist

After teasing us with a little Afrobeat flavor on Andy Mineo’s “Coming In Hot,” Afromix ft. Lecrae and Limoblaze, Reach Records announces “Everyday,” the latest single to be released from their Summer ’21 Playlist. Lecrae joins Nigerian American singer, Jidenna (“Classic Man”), and UK based Nigerian Afrobeat star, Limoblaze, and together the three keep the party lit! “Africa is doing it big and has exploded into pop culture – the food, the fashion, the music – we wanted to bring that authentic vibe to the video, so I knew we need Limo and Jidenna together to make sure we captured it right,” shares Lecrae.

The authenticity you feel in “Everyday” comes from the vibe on the set and a dual team of filmmakers, Joe Gonzales (U.S.) and Jay Affluent (Nigerian), who direct and executive produce the video together. “I went to London to hang out with my boy Limoblaze, and we talked about what would make a West African party authentic, so you see some Jollof Rice steaming in the pot! I got a little taste of West Africa and can’t wait to tour, hopefully this year!” said Lecrae.

Limoblaze, who was previously featured on the Andy Mineo ft. Lecrae’s, “Coming In Hot Afrobeat Remix,” shares that his lyrical inspiration for song came from a spiritual place. “Having God in my life feels like a holiday! My life experiences are a testimony of the extra mile that God gives me everyday!”

The Reach Records Presents Summer ’21 Playlist features 16 new tracks and features Reach Records artists: Lecrae, Trip Lee, Tedashii, Wande, Hulvey, alongside extended fam Jidenna, BigBreeze, Indie Tribe, Porsha Love and Funky.

Reach Records presents Summer Playlist ’21 was released on August 13, but the party is still continuing and this time it’s going to The Motherland! Songs released from the Summer ’21 playlist include hits by Lecrae, Wande , Indie Tribe, Jude Barclay and 116, among others.

Trip Lee made his long-anticipated return on “You Got It,” and Tedashii brings “Lights In The City” to the party! “La Fiesta,” a song from the Blue Miracle soundtrack featuring Lecrae and Funky reappears on the Summer ’21 mix tape with additional vocals from Redimi2 and Alex Zurdo.

