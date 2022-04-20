Governor Pritzker Issues Updated Mask Guidelines to Align with Federal Court Ruling

To align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation following a federal court ruling, Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday, April 19, he will revise Illinois’ executive order executive order lifting those requirements for the State of Illinois. As a result, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports. Executive Order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect these changes. Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

“IDPH is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes.”

Nearly 73% of eligible Illinoisans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 81% have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccines are available regardless of immigration status or background, and can be found at vaccines.gov. The CDC continues to recommend that the immunocompromised, those who cannot be vaccinated, and those in congregate facilities wear masks to protect the vulnerable. The CDC also recommends masks are worn in areas of high transmission.