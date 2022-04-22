Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt

It was an opportunity for families and West Side community members to find fellowship and join together to celebrate the holiday. Through its Community Credits program, DoorDash provided $3,000 in food to attendees from local restaurants, along with $3,000 for the church’s Easter baskets, supplies, and activities for community members.

“Our annual Easter celebration is always a special way for us to bring the community together and celebrate the fellowship of the Easter holiday,” said Pastor Cornelius Parks of the Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church. “We are so grateful to DoorDash for their partnership and supporting our community with meals from great local restaurants and helping us purchase supplies for our Easter baskets.”

In addition to an Easter egg hunt with over 10,000 Easter eggs, the event at Altgeld Park also featured inflatables, face painting, and a visit from the Easter Bunny for the hundreds of children and families in attendance.

“The work that Pastor Parks and the Good Hope Free Will Baptist Church are doing to bring people together and support local restaurants is what makes Chicago so special,” said Alexi Madon, Government Relations Manager of DoorDash. “DoorDash is proud to partner again with Pastor Parks on such a meaningful event, and are thrilled our Community Credits program continues to help build community on Chicago’s west side.”

As part of its larger commitment to empowering communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, DoorDash launched the Community Credits program in January 2021 as an innovative way to support nonprofit organizations across the city. DoorDash awards Community Credits to individuals and organizations that are helping those in need gain access to meals and other essentials. By providing local organizations with these resources, DoorDash enables nonprofit partners to do more of what really matters: support their communities.

Since the launch of the Community Credits Program, DoorDash has partnered with a wide variety of organizations in Chicago, including the Greater Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, the Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce, Heartland Alliance’s NEON Program, John A. Hamline Elementary School, South Side YMCA, Ravenswood Elementary, Sarah’s Circle, TCA Health and more. DoorDash previously partnered with Pastor Parks for his Loveday event on Valentine’s Day in February, which provided meals and hygiene kits to those experiencing homelessness. In 2021, DoorDash donated over $3 million in gift cards through the Community Credits program to bolster local outreach and encourage community vaccination efforts to fight COVID-19 across the country.