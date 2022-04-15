Funeral and Burial Assistance Act aids low income parents

Spencer Leak, Sr., the owner of Leak & Sons Funeral Homes, late Monday night joined with others in applauding the Illinois House and Senate for passing the Mychal Moultry, Jr. Funeral and Burial Assistance Act that provides up to $10,000 to bury children under 17 if the family’s income falls within 150 percent of the federal poverty level. Introduced by Senator Jacqueline Y. Collins (D-16th), Leak said, “I applaud this legislation that is certainly needed. Dealing with the death of a child who has been murdered is a hardship for them. I will let my colleagues know that we now have the ability to offer families funeral and cemetery costs that would average out to that $10,000.” When asked if he buries children under 17 who have been murdered, Leak said, “Unfortunately, I do and most of these children are caught in gun crossfires where they are not the intended target. It is a tragic thing that we funeral directors have to sit across the aisle from a mother who has lost a child 7, 8, 9, 10-years-old and in some instances infants as young as 6 to 9-months old.

“I applaud the legislature and the governor for this legislation. I think it is the right legislation at the right time,” said Leak. The bill was named after four-year-old Mychal “MJ” Moultry, Jr. who was fatally shot while he was getting his hair braided in a Woodlawn apartment near 6500 South Ellis Avenue. Bullets crashed through the window striking the boy twice in his head, according to police. He was visiting his father over last year’s Labor Day weekend. Young Moultry was one of 45 children under the age of 17 murdered in 2021. To date, 14 have been murdered in 2021 according to the police department. At the time of the shooting, the child’s mother, Angela Gregg, appealed to lawmakers to pass a law to protect children from gun violence. Her wish came true last Thursday when both the House and Senate passed SB2986, a bill named after Gregg’s son.

In seeking justice for the death of her only child, Gregg told reporters she is glad that this bill will help other parents faced with funeral bills. She told CBS 2 News that she had to depend on the Crime Victims Compensation Act for funds to bury her son. “We have not been reimbursed for those expenses yet,” said Gregg.