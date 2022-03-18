Former City of Chicago Alderman Sentenced to More Than a Year in Federal Prison for Using Political Funds to Pay Personal Expenses

Former City of Chicago Alderman RICARDO MUNOZ was sentenced on Thursday, March 17, to 13 months in federal prison for using money from a political fund to pay personal expenses.

While serving as Alderman of the 22nd Ward in Chicago, Munoz used money from a political action committee formed by the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus (CPRC) to pay a relative’s college tuition and other personal expenses, including jewelry, clothing, cell phones, vacations, sports tickets, and airline travel. Public officials were prohibited by law from misappropriating funds from the CPRC for personal expenditures. Munoz attempted to conceal the fraud scheme by making materially false representations to the Illinois State Board of Elections and staff members and contractors of the CPRC.

Munoz, 57, of Chicago, pleaded guilty last year to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges. U.S. District Judge John F. Kness imposed the prison sentence after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.