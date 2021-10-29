Florencia en el Amazonas at Lyric Opera of Chicago

November 13–28 at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Join Lyric Opera of Chicago on a journey down the Amazon with the company premiere of Florencia en el Amazonas, the first Spanish-language work to be presented as part of Lyric’s mainstage opera season. Written by Daniel Catán and Marcela Fuentes-Berain, the opera tells the story of a glamorous opera diva on a life-changing journey by boat to her hometown of Manaus, Brazil, where she is to perform at the opera house and hopefully reconnect with her long-lost lover, a butterfly hunter. The romantic and spiritual entanglements of the boat’s other passengers combine for an unforgettable story in which the perilous forces of love, magic, and nature collide.

The opera’s lush music was composed by the late Daniel Catán , who has been hailed as Mexico’s finest composer. Florenciawas the first opera in Spanish to be commissioned by an opera company in the United States. Marcela Fuentes-Berain wrote the opera’s libretto, suffusing it with the trademark magical realism of her mentor, Gabriel García Márquez .

Audience favorite Ana María Martínez returns to Lyric for her 11th mainstage role, following great success in roles as diverse as Cio-Cio-San in Madama Butterfly, Tatiana in Eugene Onegin, and the title role in Rusalka. She portrays the passionate and hopeful Florencia, a performance that earned her tremendous acclaim at Houston Grand Opera in 2019. The soprano has a long history with this opera; in 2001, she sang the role of Rosalba in this production, also in Houston.

: evening performances on November 14, 18, and 26, and matinees on November 21 and 28. 2 hours and 5 minutes, including one intermission.

Performed in Spanish with projected English texts.

For updated information about Lyric’s ongoing health and safety protocols visit lyricopera.org/safety.

