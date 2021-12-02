One victory, another loss–the fight for equal justice must continue

The verdict, in this case, was a light that illuminated the vast darkness that exists within America’s criminal justice system.

This case involving the murder of Ahmaud Arbery provides some measure of hope that jurors who are given accurate facts and a video of the crime override any attempts by defense attorneys and others to validate the shooting of an unarmed Black man jogging in a white neighborhood.

These verdicts along with the amendment of the citizen’s rights law that provides for ordinary citizens to arrest and detain a person believed to have committed a crime in their presence and police in the area are not available to respond.

It was helpful that both the judge and the prosecutor were not from this town. Their presence aided in implementing the change that is needed in our system where the court and the prosecutor and in many instances the defense attorney’s impact on the possibility of justice.

This case is contrary to the action in the Rittenhouse case on a similar law in Wisconsin.

All three men in the Ahmaud Arbery case in Brunswick, Georgia were convicted of murder and will likely spend the rest of their lives incarcerated.

Justice is not possible with the murder of Mr. Arbery but accountability is possible and was carried out in a court of law by a jury of their peers.

It should be noted that things appear to be slowly changing in the South. Local law enforcement officers tried a cover-up of the crime through a prosecutor that knew one of the perpetrators who had previously worked in law enforcement, but now she is facing obstruction of justice trial in February.