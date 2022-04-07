Feds fine Napleton Auto $10M in racial discrimination case

When Black customers went into an Ed Napleton Automotive dealership, federal regulators allege they received more than just a car.

As it turned out, federal regulators said Black customers drove off a Napleton dealership lot with higher interest rates than white customers, in addition to add-on services they didn’t request.

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission, FTC, and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that the Ed Napleton Automotive dealership will pay a $10 million fine after the Oakbrook-based dealership allegedly discriminated against Black customers and engaged in widespread deceptive business and advertising practices at its eight dealerships in Illinois, Florida and Missouri.

Illinois Napleton dealerships in Arlington Heights, Oakbrook and Elmhurst were among the defendants in the lawsuit.

The FTC and state of Illinois allege Napleton charged customers more than $70 million in unwanted add-on fees since 2017, according to their complaint.

The lawsuit, filed March 31, doesn’t say how many Black customers were affected and what dealerships engaged in the alleged discriminatory practices. But the FTC said the Napleton dealerships discriminated against Black consumers in connection with financing vehicle purchases.

Napleton employees had wide latitude to increase the cost of a consumer’s loan by the amount paid in interest or adding add-ons to the final contract. As a result, Black customers at the dealerships were charged approximately $190 more in interest and paid $99 more for similar add-ons than similarly situated non-Latino white customers.

The lawsuit also said, “Disparities in charges between Black consumers and non-Latino white consumers are statistically significant and cannot be explained by factors related to underwriting risk or credit characteristics of the applicants.”

The Napleton Automotive Group “vehemently” denied any wrongdoing and in a statement to Automotive News said, “This settlement is the result of a three-year process where we provided complete transparency to the government. Most of its claims were based on interpretations of statistical data and there was no actual finding of intentional wrongdoing.” While Black customers suffered alleged discrimination, Napleton’s alleged victims seems to have been from all races and ethnic groups. The lawsuit details some of their alleged experiences. At the dealership, consumers frequently spend time test driving and selecting a vehicle, and then go through the long process of negotiating the price of the vehicle. After that, for consumers who are financing vehicles, there is often a lengthy discussion of the financing terms.