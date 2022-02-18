FAME Center invites pre-school age children and their adults to join us for an interactive story and a craft

In this new drop-in series, beat the cold weather blues by popping into Momentum Coffee’s backroom. Parents can treat themselves to caffeine as children listen to a story, interact with another tale, and then create some art all inspired on a single theme. February’s theme is: HAPPY and HEALTHY. We are focusing on this theme to not only support our young artists in being happy and healthy, but in honor of 2022’s Black History Month theme of the same name, and will share information on some of histories most influential black doctors and scientists.

This pay-what-you-can event is great for the whole family, however material is specifically catered to the 3-5 age. A parent, guardian, or responsible sibling is required to stay with the fun in order to help with fine finger movements and inspire confidence in the younger artists.

Masking will be required for all, and in order to allow comfortable space between families we will be capping attendance at 30 total participants. If there are any questions, please do not be shy to ask, and please do reserve space for however many will be joining your group in exploring what wonderlands winter can hold