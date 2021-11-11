Will Smith shines as dad of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams

I personally haven’t seen much or heard much of Richard Williams at the tennis matches of what I call his “Straight Outta Compton (California)” tennis greats—Venus and Serena. I use that term because of all the popular artists and cultural finds that lead back to this Los Angeles neighborhood, I view Serena and Venus as the top echelon of global influencers coming out of that area.

However, a look at the latest film called “King Richard,” which I was able to see during a press screening beforehand, shows Will Smith, as Richard, in an Oscar-worthy role. The film will let the world know just what hard work, commitment to family and excellence and dogged determination it took to place those young girls onto the global tennis stage.

Aunjanue Ellis plays the mother of the Williams’ sisters, Oracene “Brandy” Price, who works with the Williams’ family of five girls living in the ghetto— trying to make a way with limited resources. Richard works as a security guard at night and Brandy works as a nurse through the day. They both work with Venus and Serena to get them proper equipment, and Richard has an approximately 80-page plan to get his girls to Wimbledon.

Richard was stern and often obnoxious as he ushered his girls into the dream that he had for them. And eventually it was their dream, too. He told them that the world would know them—even as he faced off gangs to use the dilapidated Compton courts. The film shows that Richard had to physically fight with younger Black men who hung around the courts. He was jockeying for his use of the court and assuring that his older girls