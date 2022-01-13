To Sir, With Love and Respect for a Trailblazing Black Actor

“All those who see unworthiness when they look at me and are given thereby to denying me value — to you I say, ‘I’m not talking about being as good as you. I hereby declare myself better than you,’” Sidney Poitier wrote in “The Measure of a Man,” his 2000 memoir.

The first Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of a handyman in the 1963 film “Lilies of the Field” died on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94 in Los Angeles.

Sir Sidney Poitier, who was a trailblazing Black Hollywood movie idol, is being remembered not only for his contributions to entertainment but also his mark on American civil rights. His film roles challenged the way that Hollywood had previously portrayed Blacks in demeaning, slap-happy situations.

In a 2009 interview with the Academy of Achievement, Poitier, who was born in Miami to Bahamian parents, says acting came about as an accident. “I was looking for a dishwashing job in the Amsterdam News, and I saw the phrase ‘actors wanted,’ and I said I was an actor.” Poitier flubbed the reading and was told to go find a dish-washing job.