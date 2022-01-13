To Sir, With Love and Respect for a Trailblazing Black Actor

“All those who see unworthiness when they look at me and are given thereby to denying me value — to you I say, ‘I’m not talking about being as good as you. I hereby declare myself better than you,’” Sidney Poitier wrote in “The Measure of a Man,” his 2000 memoir.
The first Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of a handyman in the 1963 film “Lilies of the Field” died on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94 in Los Angeles.
Sir Sidney Poitier, who was a trailblazing Black Hollywood movie idol, is being remembered not only for his contributions to entertainment but also his mark on American civil rights. His film roles challenged the way that Hollywood had previously portrayed Blacks in demeaning, slap-happy situations.
In a 2009 interview with the Academy of Achievement, Poitier, who was born in Miami to Bahamian parents, says acting came about as an accident. “I was looking for a dishwashing job in the Amsterdam News, and I saw the phrase ‘actors wanted,’ and I said I was an actor.” Poitier flubbed the reading and was told to go find a dish-washing job.
“I realized then and there that what he said was his perception of my worth. He perceived me to be of no value beyond something that I could do with my hands. I was offended deeply. And I said to myself, ‘I have to rectify that.’’
About ten years later, Poitier had his first notable role in “No Way Out,” where he plays a Black doctor, and the death of one of the racist suspects threatens a race riot. He starred in nearly 20 films, before his historic role in “Lilies of the Field,” and his Oscar win meant as much to the larger Black population as it did for Poitier and his family.
Some of those films were: “Blackboard Jungle,” “Porgy and Bess,” “Paris Blues,” and “A Raisin in the Sun”—that while misogynistic at times—covered Lorraine Hansberry’s multi-generational play about Chicago’s housing discrimination, Black wealth and legacy, sibling rivalry, abortion and African culture.
Then came “A Patch of Blue,” where Poitier’s accountant character helps a young, blind white woman, “They Call Me Mr. Tibbs!” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” where Poitier plays a doctor considering an interracial marriage.
Other films include: “To Sir with Love,” “The Love of Ivy” and 1967’s “In the Heat of the Night,” which gave viewers a slap that could be felt across the planet. In the film, a white greenhouse owner slapped Poitier’s police detective character, Virgil Tibbs, and Tibbs reeled back and slapped the man as if that one slap could erase all the years of racism.
Poitier said: “[The scene] was almost not there. I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, I’ll make this movie for you if you give me your absolute guarantee when he slaps me, I slap him right back and you guarantee that it will play in every version of this movie.’ I try not to do things that are against nature.”
Poitier’s other films ran the gamut from love stories like “A Warm December,” action films, dramas, comedies like “Uptown Saturday Night” and “Let’s Do It Again,” and westerns like “Buck and the Preacher,” which he starred in with his longtime friend and fellow Civil Rights activist Harry Belafonte.
Tributes for Poitier, who was honored by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, came from all over. Obama said in a Twitter post: “Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together. He also opened doors for a generation of actors.”
President Joe Biden told the New York Times that Poitier had “held a mirror up to America’s racial attitudes in the 1950s and 1960s.”
Rev. Jesse Jackson told the Crusader that he was saddened by the death of Poitier, who he called a “pioneer and peace-setter,” a “magnetic man,” who used his excellent acting career as a “weapon to open closed doors in movies, radio and television for African Americans.”
A victim of stereotypes, when Black men were suppressed and when we were overwhelmed by images that demeaned us, Sidney Poitier was the man for the times, uplifting and enlightening us. When he said, “They call me Mr. Tibbs,’ it sent a message of consciousness and hope around the world. He used his celebrity as a weapon to open closed doors and to raise standards for all actors. He illuminated light in the darkness.”
Good friend Harry Belafonte said: “Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could.
He was truly my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better.”
Belafonte’s daughter, Shari, told People Magazine, “Losing Sidney is probably the most difficult thing my father has had to fathom, more so than losing Martin L. King. They have known and loved each other for more than 70 years, collaborating, living life to the fullest. While Harry was much more vocal and seemingly more instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement via his stage presence and his navigating the dynamics between leaders and politicians, Sidney broke those barriers in a much more creative way by taking a stand in the characters he portrayed so brilliantly on film.”
Charles Coleman, FACETS Film Program Director, added this examination: “The German poet Rilke once said, ‘Be ahead of all departure, as if it were already behind you, like the winter which is almost over,’ a sentiment which all of us unhappily share with the loss of Sidney Poitier.
Among his many accolades, he also demonstrated that obstacles can be overcome, despite circumstances that would demand a different result.
His cool demeanor and perspective were admirable in such gems as ‘No Way Out’ (1950), a film noir that boldly addressed the volatility of racism and violence, which are tolerated in our contemporary society. He not only led by example but also had the prescience to know how he would be perceived by the roles he chose, knowing that he represented a cause greater than himself, as a man of color working in Hollywood.”
Writer and founder of Black Cape Magazine and Hollywood Critics Association member Jonita Davis notes the impact of Poitier’s role as a teacher in 1955’s “Blackboard Jungle,” saying:” His files are a cultural critic’s dream. If I want to write about Blackness in a certain time period in film or Black social treatment, Poitier’s films top the list. If you ask critics where the ‘tough Black inner-city teacher trope’ started, they will say Morgan Freeman’s 1989 ‘Lean On Me.’ Not true. You will see echoes of ‘Blackboard Jungle’ in Lean On Me’ and every film that centers Black kids in a violent inner-city school and a teacher hell-bent on ‘changing’ them.”
Poitier received several entertainment honors, and others from the country of the Bahamas, which included a Knighthood and appointment as Ambassador to Japan. During his career, he was involved in fighting for civil rights in the United States; the importance of which could be summed up in this quote from him: ” I felt as if I were representing 15, 18 million people with every move I made.”
Poitier leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Joanna Shimkus; daughters, and other family members.