NABJ convention and job fair is a virtual success

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) held its virtual 2021 convention during the weekend of August 18 through 21. The event included a job fair that featured more than 90 exhibitors and recruiters.

Disney has been a great partner of the Black Press, and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products was one of the Titanium Sponsors of the convention. I was able to zoom into some of the fabulous and informative panels, and I’ll briefly cover a couple of them.

One of interest featured team members who work on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. The panel titled “Weighty Topics and Uncomfy Truths with The Daily Show Team” featured one of the show’s main correspondents Roy Wood, Jr., while the team discussed how it works hard to deliver hard-hitting news reports with a bit of levity— while still maintaining the integrity of a particular situation.

The team members said that they try to connect with the audience by doing deep research but still packing an emotional punch. “By the time it gets to me, the meal is on the stove, and I am just telling the team what to season it with,” Wood said. The panel agreed that they are a comedy team, but they will tackle any subject. One show last summer featured a segment titled Copaganda, in which Noah looked at how depictions of police in film and TV can skew public perception of cops and glorify officers who break laws and use violence unnecessarily. Also, since the pandemic, the show has raised more than $3 million to help various charities.