‘The Wire’ actor Michael Kenneth Williams dead at 54, was bigger than an actor

I wasn’t going to write this column about a talent gone too soon, simply because I am still stunned by the news. But I would feel unworthy as an entertainment writer if I didn’t pull myself together and didn’t address the death on September 6 of actor Michael Kenneth Williams. Many will say that Williams’ role as Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire,” a series that chronicled the life of murders, drug dealing and crime in an inner-city area of Baltimore, set off his stellar career. However, he later had such range in his artistic reach that allowed him to play a litany of roles. As Omar, he was the menacing, fearful, whistle-happy, profanity-averse, dealer-robbing stickup man—a role that earned him high praise and made Omar one of television’s most memorable characters.

One of his co-stars, Wendell Pierce, tweeted, “The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. An immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth.”