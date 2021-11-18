KING RICHARD a testimony to Black parents

Growing up in Champaign, Illinois, my parents would always tell us that they worked hard to make sure we had a better life than they had. Their dream was to see us flourish and not have to work as hard as they did.

Sitting in the theater watching the path Richard Williams and his wife Oracene laid out for their girls, not just Venus and Serena, but all of their children brought back those words my parents said to me all those years ago.

The publicity for the film KING RICHARD gives the impression that it is all about Richard Williams and how he single-handedly brought Venus and Serena to success in the tennis world. That is not the case. This film is about how a family, powered by a dream that they all bought into, supported the belief in Venus and Serena to achieve success in tennis and beyond.

I sat down with Saniyya Sidney (as Venus) and Demi Singleton (as Serena), and Demi expressed her thoughts on the family dynamic.

“For my entire life, basically up until KING RICHARD, I had always thought that Serena’s and Venus’ journey had just consisted of Serena and Venus and Mr. Richard. I didn’t realize how involved their mother, Ms. Oracene, was, or their sisters, Isha, Lynd, and Tunde were in their careers. One thing that I realized was that this was a team effort, something that the entire family supported them on.”