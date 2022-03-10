Chicago native Kel Mitchell’s New Book ‘Blessed Mode’ available now

Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, producer, comedian, pastor and author, Kel Mitchell’s new powerful devotional book “Blessed Mode” recently hit shelves and online retailers. Within its pages, Kel takes us on an inspiring 90-day challenge focusing on the blessings we receive when total faith and trust is placed in God.

Following his extensive career in entertainment, starring in beloved fan favorites including Nickelodeon’s “Kenan & Kel,” “All That,” and the cultural epic feature film “Good Burger,” among many others, Kel shares the spiritual side of himself with his fans in “Blessed Mode.” Kel knows what it’s like to struggle through depression and addiction, but he also knows the power of God’s presence to help you find freedom and the blessings in your life. As a youth pastor at Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, California, Kel is passionate about sharing this testimony of hope with the next generation, and he wants to share it with his audience, too. In “Blessed Mode,” Kel Mitchell offers 90 powerful devotions to help you including:

· Find freedom in God’s life-changing presence.

· Experience God’s power through prayer.

· Recognize God’s many gifts in your life.

· Share the blessings you’ve received with others.

“As you read through the pages of “Blessed Mode,” you will learn that in every emotional wall there is a blessed way out! You will be breaking through these walls widening that crack of light a little bit, day by day, so you can discover God’s blessings on you,” said Kel Mitchell. “I hope this book can inspire others to embrace their blessings and find strength spiritually, mentally, and physically! Life is a beautiful blessing given to us by God! I cannot wait to show the world this side of me and how to activate BLESSED MODE!!”

“Blessed Mode” is a perfect gift for men and women seeking a relationship with God, millennials and young adults looking for positivity, and recent graduates and young professionals seeking inspiration and renewing a sense of hope.

Currently, Mitchell is executive producing and appearing in the new iteration of the beloved Nickelodeon series “All That,” bringing him full circle to the original award-winning show that was his big break. “All That” was Nickelodeon’s longest-running live-action series, with 171 episodes across 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005. The franchise paved the way for a number of successful spin-offs, including “Kenan & Kel,” “The Amanda Show,” “The Nick Cannon Show” and the feature-length film “Good Burger,” all of which cemented Mitchell’s impact on pop culture.

As a youth pastor, Mitchell speaks to youth on a weekly basis across the country, encouraging them to love God and follow their dreams. Mitchell is also the spokesperson for The National College Resources Foundation, which provides scholarships for students to attend HBCU’s throughout the year.