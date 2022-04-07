The Chicago Chapter of Jack & Jill of America’s 75th “DuDiamond” Anniversary Gala

In celebration of service to family and community, the Chicago Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will host its 75th Anniversary Fundraiser and Gala at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, April 23, 2022 beginning at 6:30 PM.

“We are delighted to be celebrating our 75th anniversary this year, and even more so to work with the DuSable in support of community and children-focused initiatives,” said Cicely Glanton, President, The Chicago Chapter of Jack & Jill of America. “From inception, the Chicago Chapter has maintained a fervent commitment to service and community support. We’ve built productive relationships with organizations like the Chicago Urban League, Humble Beginnings, IGNITE, Chicago Youth Programs, and more. Our DuSable partnership extends that tradition.”

“We really wanted to use this milestone anniversary as an opportunity to purposefully promote and uplift Black businesses and cultural institutions,” said Roni Jackson, Chair of the 75th Anniversary Committee. “To date, 90% of our Gala vendors are Black-owned businesses, and we have sought sponsors and donors who support this goal.”

The Gala will mark the opening of a first-of-its-kind Jack & Jill exhibit, “Rooted in Legacy, Growing Toward the Future,” that will be featured at the DuSable Museum through October 2022. In partnership with DuSable’s curatorial and exhibit staff, the multimedia exhibit will highlight the civic, social and philanthropic commitments of Chicagoland Jack and Jill Chapters, showcasing powerful stories of families and children working to create leaders and impact their community. Jack and Jill teen docents, who have been trained by DuSable’s Museum Education Team, will be present during the event to guide visitors through the museum’s collection.

The Anniversary Committee has been working tirelessly to plan a celebration the entire community will enjoy. “One of our greatest rewards has been reconnecting with early chapter members and their families and hearing how significant a role Jack & Jill played in their growth and successes,” Chair Jackson noted,” We’re so excited to share this chapter’s history more broadly, and perhaps see other such partnerships created and exhibits debut nationally.”

Tickets to the semi-formal Gala are available online and must be purchased in advance; proof of COVID vaccination is required to attend. Jack and Jill has also pledged to generate 275 new Memberships to DuSable Museum to assist in sustaining this cultural institution in the Black community. Use code “JACKJILL75FAM” to participate in the DuSable Membership Drive and receive 15% off an annual Family Membership. For more information please visit: www.jjchicago75.com

ABOUT JACK AND JILL AMERICA, CHICAGO CHAPTER

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2-19, dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty. The Chicago Chapter, established in 1947, delivers and focus on initiatives that will equip our members and youth with the power to make a difference in communities and in the lives of children across the globe.