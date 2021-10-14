Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honors The Chi-Lites with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

“We are taking it ‘Old School’ with the iconic group, The Chi-Lites! We take great pride in our Recording category, and this is our chance to show off to the world the many musical legends that we honor on the historic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Chi-Lites History: It started in 1959 at Hyde Park High School when Marshall Thompson formed a vocal group called the “Hi-Lights” in his hometown of Chicago with fellow members Eugene Record, Robert “Squirrel” Lester and Creadel “Red” Jones. After releasing several singles on local labels, the group changed their name in 1964 to “Marshall &The Chi-Lites.”

By the time the group changed their name to The Chi-Lites in 1969, they were signed by Nat Tarnopol and Carl Davis to Brunswick Records, where they would soon become international superstars.