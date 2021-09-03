Flutter into Fall at the Chicago Academy of Sciences / Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

The Chicago Academy of Sciences /Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum invites visitors to “Flutter into Fall” and experience the return of its popular exhibit Weather to Climate: Our Changing World on Sept. 12. The Museum returns to regular full-time hours of operation 7 days per week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. The museum partially reopened last month for the first time in over a year for ‘Summer Hours’ of operation. The Museum is excited to welcome guests to come wonder again at the Museum and visit their favorite animals and exhibits including the internationally renowned signature Judy Istock Butterfly Haven, a 2,700-square-foot greenhouse home to more than 1,000 free-flying butterflies.

“I am excited to share the much-anticipated news of our return to full hours of operation and the return of one of the Museum’s most popular exhibits Weather to Climate: Our Changing World,” said Deb Lahey, President & CEO of the Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. “Over the past year and a half, we creatively shifted to offering our existing educational and family-focused programs virtually, and after a successful partial reopening of ‘Summer Hours,’ our staff is eager to offer new experiences and the return of fan favorites.” Flutter into Fall –A Day-Long Celebration of Butterflies and Pollinators on Sept. 12 Following the return to regular hours, visitors can “Flutter into Fall” at the Nature Museum on Sunday, Sept. 12 with a day-long celebration of beloved butterflies, bees, and other pollinators and join scientists as they tag and release local monarch butterflies to track their annual migration to Mexico. Monarch tagging and release demonstrations will take place at 10am, 12pm and 1pm.

Guests can also participate in guided plant walks around the Museum grounds to learn about important native plants and the role they play in the lives of local pollinators. There will be multiple butterfly releases in the Museum’s Judy Istock Butterfly Haven, a special butterfly-themed storytime with Open Books, family yoga demonstrations and more. Illinois residents can enjoy free admission or support the day’s events with a suggested donation of $10/household.