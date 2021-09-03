Filmmakers Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Lisa Cortes and Crystal R. Emery team up for ‘Director 2 Director’ In Courageous Conversations Series

Speaking on her career — which has witnessed her move from starring in films with Will Smith (“I Am Legend”) and Denzel Washington (“Antwone Fisher”) to helming series such as ABC’s Scandal and Netflix’s Luke Cage — the process she embarked upon to begin her work as a director and how she defines “courageous,” Richardson-Whitfield noted, “I don’t keep my silence anymore. I am going to speak up, and I’m going to be an advocate for other people and for myself. For the work.”

Working at the nexus of education and entertainment to craft socially conscious films, tech and VR projects, books and more that reflect her experiences and those of others from marginalized communities, Emery remarked that “[c]ourageous is every day, it’s standing in my truth and not allowing others to define who I am, what I am and what I should be doing.”

Spotlighted by Emery as one of the most courageous and positive people she knows, Cortés advocated for honoring “that inner voice, that is your inner cheerleader that will take you to many unexpected, glorious places as an artist.”

Audiences can learn more about Emery and her work by visiting urutherighttobe.org.

Emery’s newest documentary, “The Deadliest Disease in America,” which exposes the history of racism in American health care and its many ramifications in modern-day science and medical treatment for people of color, opens on September 10 for a week-long run at Cinema Village in Manhattan. For tickets and information, visit bit.ly/3fQfK6A.