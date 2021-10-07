‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ TV program shows realistic Nigerian lifestyles

She added: “I didn’t like the way African people seemed to be depicted all the time. It felt like it was an image that had been just carried on way back from, I don’t know, Tarzan days, where Africans were seen a similar way.”

Yashere believes that some American viewers would only see Africa as one country—as opposed to a continent—and the show seeks to eliminate anti-immigrant sentiments that hashed up during the Trump era. “We wanted to just say, look, we’re just people. We’re just doing the same as you guys. We love the same. We want to send our kids to school. We want to work. We want to contribute. That’s what we’re doing.”

She noted some differences between American sitcoms and “Bob Hearts Abishola,” by adding: “In American shows, kids coming in and putting their dirty shoes up on the couch and taking a bottle of milk from the fridge and drinking it straight from the bottle – that would never happen in an African family. So even the small minutia of things, we had to get it right. And I think it makes for a great show.” And finally, Yashere spoke to one glaring issue with mainstream broadcast media. “Every immigrant family is enjoying it because it’s their story too. Let’s be honest, CBS is not the blackest channel, but we’re introducing it to an audience of people who may never have even fraternized with people from my culture. And they’ve grown to love the characters and the people. And so, as far as I’m concerned, that’s my job done.”