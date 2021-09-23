‘BMF’ premiering on STARZ looks at drug dealing and family dynamics in Detroit

“BMF,” or “Black Mafia Family,” is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen, and their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would cast the brothers in a global light. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement.

This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream. “BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, alongside showrunner, executive producer, writer and Detroit native Randy Huggins. Tasha Smith is set to direct multiple episodes and executive produce.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr., the real-life son of the notorious cocaine kingpin and southwest Detroit legend, stars as his father. Da’Vinchi stars as Terry “Southwest T,” while Wood Harris is in a recurring role as Pat. Russell Hornsby plays Charles Flenory, the principled patriarch of the Flenory family. Steve Harris plays Detective Bryant, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, among other actors.

I was able to screen a few episodes beforehand. First off, I love that the Harris brothers, who grew up on the West Side of Chicago, are featured in this series. I also enjoy the fact that Tasha Smith is doing her thing on “BMF.” And the icing on the cake is the stern parenting from Hornsby. Both sons still have kitchen duty, and the family is struggling, but Charles is hell-bent on providing for his family without the benefit of his son’s outside enterprise.