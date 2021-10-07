Englewood Square reaches five-year milestone, new development on horizon

Because each of the city’s 50 wards must have roughly the same population, the expansive area was diced up accordingly to ensure each community area was in compliance.

“Ultimately, I agree. Englewood has too many hands in it,” Taylor told an online publication in September. “You got five different people with five different visions for Englewood and a community full of needs, and it hasn’t worked for the people.”

Data suggests that between 2008 and 2018, 1,690 structures were demolished in the Greater Englewood area and a mere 140 new construction permits were issued. The Crusader sent freedom of information requests to various city agencies but has yet to receive the data requested.

Projects such as the Englewood Square, the rebuild of Kennedy King College in 2007, and opening of the consolidated $85 million Englewood STEM High School in 2019 are signs some believe indicate a renewed interest in the impoverished neighborhood that can no longer be relegated to the shadows.

“They’ve ignored us for a long time and tried to pigeonhole Englewood as nothing but violence,” said a project manager who requested anonymity because he is unauthorized to speak on development projects. “There are a number of multi-use developments on the table, and we are going about the work quietly. I think people will be surprised at what we’re doing over here.

“Most social impact investors were looking for double-digit returns on investment and Englewood didn’t offer that at the time,” he said. “A lot of movement will happen near the 59th Street corridor. I just hope we can hold on to the community because too many of our people are moving out. Some want better opportunities, but to be honest the concentrated violence is fueling the decision to leave.”