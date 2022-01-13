How Chicago’s New Chase Community Managers Can Empower Your Financial Journey

Have you ever worked with your local bank branch team, virtually or in person? From opening a bank account or line of credit, to exploring mortgage financing options and small business loans, your new Community Manager the Chase branch at 6650 S. Stony Island Ave., is tuned in to the South Shore/Woodlawn community’s financial wellness needs and ready to help you achieve your next milestone.

Jared Evans– one of 150 Community Managers we’re hiring across the country – joined our team specifically to work with you and your community to increase awareness of and access to resources, financial health tools, and services. Community Managers are often from local neighborhoods who understand the challenges your community faces and have committed to helping you forge a strong financial future at any stage of your financial journey. With the help of local nonprofit partners who are invested in driving change for Black communities in Chicago, we are bringing more allies to your local bank branch who share Chase’s goal of empowering you to improve and achieve financial health.

We sat down with Jared to discuss plans to help Chicago’s Black communities grow, the changes the new branch is expected to bring, and how you can work with him to chart your path forward and meet your financial goals.

How does your job differ from other Chase Bank Branch Managers?