Emergency Mortgage Assistance

Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF)

Beginning in April, Illinois will begin accepting applications from homeowners for grants of up to $30,000 to eliminate or reduce past-due mortgage and property tax payments.

To learn more about the Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF), attend our Foreclosure Prevention Webinar.

To find out if your eligible and get prepared, visit the Illinois Housing Help website.

NHS also offers one-on-one consultations with a HUD-Certified Housing Counselor. In these sessions, the NHS Housing Counselor will identify and pursue the best options to get you back on track and avoid foreclosure. Sign up here.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE

The State of Illinois, Cook County, and City of Chicago have new emergency rental assistance programs to support households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. CLICK HERE for an overview on all available assistance programs and relevant program dates.

Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP)

The Illinois Rental Payment Program CLOSED January 9, 2022. If you need help following up on your application with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), please call Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago at 1-800-831-7949 or email [email protected].

Illinois Department of Housing Services (IDHS)

While the Illinois Rental Payment Program is closed, rental assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is still available. Please check their network of providers in your area for assistance in applying for rental assistance through IDHS.

UTILITY BILL ASSISTANCE

State of Illinois Utility Bill Assistance Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Financial support is available to eligible low-income households in Illinois who need help paying their heating and electric bills. CLICK HERE for more information from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Chicago residents can reach out to directly to CEDA to APPLY for Gas and Electric Assistance through the LIHEAP program.

*For assistance completing an application, please email NHS of Chicago at [email protected] call 800-831-7949 to make an appointment with one of our Client Services Specialists.