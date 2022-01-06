First Black female Board of Education president ‘teachers can’t teach parenting’

Chicago public school teachers should not try to teach parenting in an effort to stem juvenile violence, Florence Cox, the first African American female president of the Board of Education, said late Tuesday night, January 4.

“That is not something that should be happening in the schools. Classroom teachers have an overwhelming job. They have to meet students where they are and move them where they need to be,” Cox said after listening to last Sunday’s WVON ‘ON THE CASE’ talk show.

“Many students come to school with so many deficits. If you put that kind of burden on the teachers, I think it would take away the time and effort that teachers must spend on the curriculum with the children,” said Cox, who graduated from Norfolk State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English, minoring in French.

“You have a lot of dedicated people in the field of education, and you have a lot in the classroom, and when children come to you in the morning, you don’t know what they’ve gone through to get to you,” she said.

Cox quoted one of her college Methods course instructors who told her, “Never give a child a hard time when he comes into your class in the morning because you don’t know what he had to go through before he got to you.”

“Children today are not like the children of yesterday. They suffer too many problems that have been leveled at them by society’s lack of support for them,” she explained. “To require teachers to teach parenting skills as a part of the curriculum is a bit much.”