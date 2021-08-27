Bronzeville Children’s Museum reopens this Saturday

Bronzeville Children’s Museum, located at 9301 S. Stony Island Chicago, Illinois, reopens its doors this Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a grand “Back to School” celebration. The public is invited to come out and enjoy new exhibits, storytelling, music, arts plus crafts, and back-to-school gifts. Reservations are required as well as the $5 admission.

The museum closed temporarily due to COVID 19 and is back for children to enjoy exhibits that are educational and fun. Peggy Montes is the founder and president of the Bronzeville Children’s Museum, and she is also a HistoryMaker. Montes said, “For years, the museum has been enriching the lives of all children ages 3-9 and adults through interactive activities.”

One of the many educational activities attendees will experience is the “You Are What You Eat,” exhibit which informs on the importance of healthy eating and how the body is affected by different foods. Another favorite section many of the children never want to leave is the “STEM Ready” exhibit. It is filled with skill-building exercises which include tablets, computers, and a green room, plus many more activities. Each exhibit includes something different for both children and adults to enjoy.