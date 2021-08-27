Bronzeville Children’s Museum reopens this Saturday

Bronzeville Children’s Museum, located at 9301 S. Stony Island Chicago, Illinois, reopens its doors this Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a grand “Back to School” celebration. The public is invited to come out and enjoy new exhibits, storytelling, music, arts plus crafts, and back-to-school gifts. Reservations are required as well as the $5 admission.
The museum closed temporarily due to COVID 19 and is back for children to enjoy exhibits that are educational and fun. Peggy Montes is the founder and president of the Bronzeville Children’s Museum, and she is also a HistoryMaker. Montes said, “For years, the museum has been enriching the lives of all children ages 3-9 and adults through interactive activities.”
One of the many educational activities attendees will experience is the “You Are What You Eat,” exhibit which informs on the importance of healthy eating and how the body is affected by different foods. Another favorite section many of the children never want to leave is the “STEM Ready” exhibit. It is filled with skill-building exercises which include tablets, computers, and a green room, plus many more activities. Each exhibit includes something different for both children and adults to enjoy.
During regular days of operation, museum tours guide the children accompanied by an adult or teacher through the spacious, colorful, and educational exhibit rooms. The hours for museum tours are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and the last tour begins at 2 p.m.
Reservations must be made in advance by calling 1-773-721-9301. Masks are required and space will be limited.
In an interview with the Chicago Crusader, Montes shared a very notable fact, “Out of over 300 children’s museums nationwide, the Bronzeville Children’s Museum is the only African American museum in the country. We are very happy to say, we are celebrating our 23rd anniversary. We invite all children from ages 3 to 9 to join us on Saturday, August 23, 2021, and learn why it’s important to go back to school.”