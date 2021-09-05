DuSable Museum announces reopening of “The March” Exhibit

The DuSable Museum of African American History continued the celebration of its 60th Anniversary with the reopening of “The March,” an immersive virtual reality experience depicting the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom led by Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King.

The DuSable Museum, the oldest museum for African American history and culture, celebrates its 60th Anniversary during a monumental time in history. It is vital and imperative for communities to have a space in which individuals can explore and learn about Black history and culture, and the DuSable Museum is proud to provide that to all visitors.

“We are honored to celebrate both the 60th anniversary of the DuSable Museum and the reopening of ‘The March’,” said Perri Irmer, President and CEO of the DuSable Museum. “The DuSable Museum plays an integral role in the education of our communities. Now more than ever before, we must make the conscious effort to sustain and support our local cultural institutions.”

The reopening of “The March” virtual reality exhibit was marked by a small celebration held at the DuSable Museum on August 28. The event took attendees through the immersive reality experience to celebrate the 58th anniversary of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King’s 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

In partnership with TIME USA, the exhibit first teaches participants about the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement, then through virtual reality technology, allows attendees to participate in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The exhibit also features an interactive video interview with civil rights activists.

After 60 years of being a pillar within the South Side and Chicago as a whole, the DuSable Museum has established itself as an authority for Black culture and history, through community gatherings and unforgettable exhibits.

The Museum has continued to consider ways to best serve the community moving forward and is doubling down on its dedication to providing resources for education. It is exciting to announce that, over the next year, the Museum will be undergoing a rebranding, putting a stronger focus on what’s been a core tenet since its inception, education. More information about the re-brand will become available in the coming months.

“We are eager to step into this new phase in the Museum’s history,” said Irmer. “Our 60th anniversary provides us with the ideal opportunity to reimagine the role that the museum will play in the education of our communities for the next 60 years. In addition to our rebrand, we also look forward to continuing to celebrate our 60th anniversary with all the exciting programming we have planned for the upcoming year.”