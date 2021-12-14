Driver Services Side of Chicago South Driver Services Facility to Reopen Tuesday, Dec. 14

Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the driver services side of the Chicago South Driver Services facility, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 14. It had been closed due to repairs and renovations.

Because Chicago South is a facility that requires an appointment, customers needing behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards are advised to visit ilsos.gov to schedule an appointment. Those without access to a computer may call 844-817-4649 to schedule an appointment.

White emphasized that seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers are served as walk-ins.

Vehicle services, such as renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title, do not require an appointment.

White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov, which includes purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, and ordering a driver record, as well as driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify.

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023