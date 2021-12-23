Dr. Willie Wilson set to give away $1 million by year’s end

“I have seen a lot of mothers and seniors in these shelters. Those are our mothers, fathers and grandmothers,” he said. “We cannot let that happen. In one shelter in Tent City there was one Porta John. There was so much stuff in there, the door couldn’t even close. People were still trying to use it. There was no soap or water. It was around Chicago Avenue and Kedzie. We were around a viaduct. It was a disgrace, a damn shame. It makes no sense,” Wilson said.

He said the homeless need more portable toilets complete with water and soap. “They need support and not being ignored. It’s time for us to step up to the plate and give them a helping hand.”

“In California, we are helping the homeless and the churches. We just came from California and were in Detroit and Atlanta, Georgia, donating to the homeless. In New Orleans, we gave away $1 million because of the storm,” Wilson stated. “Home-lessness is widespread.”

“I think they should reopen some of these mental health centers. We need to care about our people. We cannot discard our people like this. It is shameful. I wouldn’t want my mother out there. I will do my part, but what we need is more affordable housing.”

Wilson concluded his comments extending a hopeful holiday greeting, saying, “Merry Christmas to all of Chicago. We are looking forward to 2022 and helping even more people as we go through another year of this pandemic,” he said.