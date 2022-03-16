Dr. Willie Wilson and several gas station owners are giving away $200,000 in gas to area motorists Thursday, March 17th

In an effort to help Chicago motorists fend off some of the highest gas prices in the past 14 years, humanitarian businessman Dr. Willie Wilson, along with gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim, are giving motorists $50 in gas beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd., and the following stations until they have exhausted $200,000.

Blaming the rising fuel prices on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Dr. Wilson said the rising price of gas “has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has gone well over $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50 percent from last year. The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices,” he said.

As a gas station owner, Abdullah said, “We decided to lower our gasoline prices during Dr. Wilson’s gas giveaway in an effort to allow more cars to benefit from Dr. Wilson’s generosity. Each car that passes through the participating gas stations will receive $50 in gas pumped by individuals hired by Dr. Wilson and a notepad from him as well.”

Referring to the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, Dr. Wilson added: “I am confident that with God’s help and wisdom, we will get through these tough times together. If I can help somebody as I pass along this way, then my living is not in vain,” he said referring to his gas giveaway at gas stations throughout Chicago.

In an interview with the Chicago Crusader, Dr. Wilson explained why he is using $200,000 of his own money to provide free gas to motorists in Chicago. “With God’s help and wisdom, we will make it through these tough times together.

“It is rough out here,” Wilson said. “I am just trying to do my part to help. We have 10 gas stations joining in our efforts to help people who are struggling with these high gas prices. We hope that the mayor and governor will lower the taxes on gasoline. That would be a good thing. It would give us some relief. People got to get to work. We continue to help people every week, and gasoline is a big problem.” Wilson said he will do this again several times this year.

Attorney Richard Boykin, who is running for Cook County Board President, is working with Dr. Wilson on this gas project. “I am elated, ecstatic. Dr. Wilson has a heart of compassion for the people. Gas prices have almost doubled in the last 14 years. People are struggling, finding it difficult to afford the gas prices we have.

“I am calling on the County Board President Toni Preckwinkle to cut the tax that the County has on the gas. I know the state is looking to do the same,” Boykin told the Chicago Crusader. “The taxes on our gas here in Illinois—especially in Cook County—a dollar of that goes to the federal government, state, city and county.

“We need to figure out a way to help people during this difficult fiscal time,” Boykin said. “There are a lot of extenuating factors that are causing these prices to go up, the war in Ukraine, the dependence of oil but also the high taxes County and city people pay for gas.”

Dr. Wilson’s gas giveaway comes at a time when Russian forces are pounding residential buildings in the Ukrainian capital (Kyiv) including an entire apartment block, according to CNBC, even while negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials continue.

Referring to the negotiations, Mykhailo Podoliyak, a Ukrainian participant in the negotiations, said while the process “was difficult,” there was “definitely room for compromise.”

Agreeing was Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said securing an agreement with Moscow on ending the war in Ukraine is beginning to “sound more realistic.” When giving an address to the nation Tuesday, March 15, Zelenskyy said while “we all want peace,” negotiations are still needed to end this war.

While the fuel prices continue to rise, motorists can line up at the following Chicago gas stations:

1-Amstar

368 E. Garfield Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60615

2-Citgo

9155 S. Stony Island

Chicago, IL 60617

3-Marathon

1839 E. 95th St.

Chicago, IL 60617

4-Citgo

1345 N. Pulaski Road

Chicago, IL 60651

5-Gulf

9901 S. Halsted St.

Chicago, IL 60628

6-Mobil

2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60623

7-Amoco

7201 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60626

8-BP

4359 N. Pulaski Road

Chicago, IL 60641

9-Marathon

340 Sacramento Blvd.

Chicago, Il 60612

10-Falcon

43 North Homan

Chicago, IL 60624