Dr. Matthews: “Those who die from COVID-19 are Vitamin D3 deficient”

Dr. Leslie Ray Matthews, a retired physician born in Indianola, Mississippi, the home of B.B. King, has had a mission, a burning passion to research and prove the effectiveness high doses of Vitamin D3 have on human beings especially in the treatment of COVID-19.

According to Dr. Matthews, an international, award-winning surgeon, statistics show that individuals who are hospitalized and ultimately die were all vitamin D3 deficient, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Research has shown that 80 percent of patients that have died from coronavirus or required ICU care were Vitamin D deficient,” Dr. Matthews stated referring to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

“Vitamin D3 is the most common nutritional deficiency in the world. Vitamin D pre-deficiency is a pandemic within itself,” he said.

That is why last year Dr. Matthews launched a global initiative to educate people about the benefits of taking Vitamin D on a daily basis. He continues to educate people about the benefits of taking high doses of Vitamin D in the treatment of the Coronavirus and other diseases or chronic illnesses like traumatic brain injuries, heart attacks, strokes, concussions, ventilator associated pneumonia, sepsis, the management of menopausal symptoms, ARDS, a life-threatening lung injury, and infections.