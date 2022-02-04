Dr. Malveaux calls on DOJ to probe HBCUs bomb threats

Outraged that six Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) received bomb threats on February 1, the first day of Black History Month, Dr. Julianne Malveaux late Monday called on the U.S. Justice Department to launch an investigation and called the acts of domestic terrorism reminiscent of the KKK and its incendiary acts of violence.

The bomb threats caused class cancellation at Bowie State University, Delaware State University, Albany State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Howard University, and Southern University and A&M College.

The nationally renowned economist, scholar, columnist and president of PUSH Excel, who is also the Dean of the College of Ethnic Studies at Cal State LA, called for all schools to include a course on “authentic” history in their curricula. Given the rise in hate crimes in the U.S., Malveaux said told the Chicago Crusader that racists fear a multi-cultural society and this course is needed.

“Learning about people of color, learning about marginalized people, learning the whole of American history is as important as learning quantum physics or English literature,” said Malveaux who is also president emerita of Bennett College in North Carolina.