Dr. Ezike steps down as IDPH director as pandemic wanes

Dr. Ezike remained a steady presence as the head of the IDPH. But after a grueling two years, Dr. Ezike said she was leaving to spend time with her family. Her last day is March 14.

Dr. Amaal Tokars, the assistant director of IDPH, will serve as interim director while a nationwide search gets underway to find a permanent replacement, according to the Governor’s Office.

Dr. Ezike made the announcement Tuesday, March 1, during a press conference where Governor J.B. Pritzker praised the dedication and expertise she provided during the two-year pandemic.

Pritzker said he was “loathe to accept” Ezike’s resignation but said “she will go down in the Illinois history books as a woman who saved lives and changed our state for the better.”

“No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear down her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois’ most vulnerable,” Pritzker said. “I ran for office, I ran for office. She did not. But throughout the crisis, she has stood beside me every step of the way. I am not putting it lightly when I say that she has had one of the hardest jobs in the world. There is something particularly heroic about the service of an extraordinary individual who did not seek greatness but found it anyway.”

In a separate statement, Dr. Ezike said, “It has been a great honor serving the people of Illinois as the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Being the state’s top doc during a global pandemic has been challenging to say the least, but it’s been an amazing journey to work with so many great public health professionals and leaders from all sectors.”

“IDPH consists of a team of un-sung heroes, that by nature and definition works behind the scenes, who’s committed to public health. That commitment gave me strength every day,” said Ezike.

Ezike added, “I acknowledge and mourn with the families of all the lives lost not just to COVID, but to gun violence, to suicide, to drug overdose, to racism, to cancer, and all the other diseases and ills that public health officials and all of our partners work tirelessly to curb,” she said.

The mother of four thanked her family for enduring her absences.

“You have stood by, and you have supported me and you’ve not complained, and you have made dinners and you’ve done all the pickups and the drop-offs,” Ezike said. “But now it’s time for me to make you my priority. And give back a portion of the attention and the encouragement and the support that you lavished on me.”